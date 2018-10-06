Elderly woman killed in North County after being struck by Toyota Prius

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 76-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed in Encinitas, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 7 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Balour Drive and found a bystander performing lifesaving measures on the woman that was struck by the vehicle, according to Sgt. Agustin Rosas of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Rosas said.

Detectives learned the woman was crossing Balour Drive when she was struck by a Toyota Prius heading northbound, Rosas said.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash. No arrest was reported.