Armed man takes unspecified amount during gas station robbery

SAN DIEGO — An armed man took an undetermined amount of cash during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station/mini-mart in the Shelltown community of San Diego, a police officer said.

The suspect walked into a Shell gas station, 3890 Division St., a little after 4 a.m. pulled out and pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the cashier and demanded money, said Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.

The cashier gave the gunman the cash drawer from the register and the suspect fled the store westbound on foot, Bourasa said.

The suspect, who police said spoke only Spanish, was described as a thin, 6-foot Latino man, approximately 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black bandana, a black hoodie, with a blue vest and black pants, he said.

San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the robbery to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.