Woman accused of hit-and-run injuring boy found hiding under bed, police say

EL CAJON, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of hitting a 9-year-old boy with her car, seriously injuring the bicyclist, along an East County street before driving away, police said.

Officers responding to West Main Street and Sunshine Avenue in El Cajon found the child lying in the roadway, unconscious, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Medics took the victim, whose name was withheld, to a hospital with significant head trauma.

According to witnesses, the eastbound driver, later identified as 25-year-old Courtney Webber, ran a red light and drove directly into the path of the child as he pedaled to the north, Lt. Stephen Kirk said.

Investigators found Webber’s blue Honda Fit on Thursday evening at her Lakeside residence and took her into custody after finding her hiding under a bed in one of the bedrooms, Kirk said.

Webber was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Center on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.