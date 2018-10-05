SAN DIEGO – Jeff Armstrong, one of the most-respected high school coaches in the county, died Wednesday evening at his home of an apparent heart attack. He was 63.

The girls golf coach as well as boys basketball coach at West Hills High since 1996, Armstrong has more than 400 career basketball victories at various levels, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“This is a huge loss,” said St. Augustine basketball coach Mike Haupt. “Jeff was great with kids. He was just an awesome guy.”

Veteran West Hills coach dies of apparent heart attack https://t.co/rfwEuZLWqn pic.twitter.com/3XUz0Fu7Fp — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) October 5, 2018

West Hills students and supporters were informed of Armstrong’s death by Principal Robin Ballarin.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let you know of the passing of a beloved teacher and coach, Jeff Armstrong,” Ballarin said in an email to the West Hills community.

“Coach Armstrong taught in our independent study program for over 20 years and has been the varsity boys basketball coach for more years than that, as well as boys and girls golf. We will miss him very much and our hearts go out to his wife and family.”

Grief counselors were on campus for students and staff.

Armstrong coached at St. Augustine and Granite Hills before accepting a job in Saudi Arabia. Upon his return, he took over at West Hills.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.