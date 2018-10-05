Thief smashes display case, steals $8K worth of jewelry from pawnshop

SAN DIEGO — A thief flashed a knife at a North County pawnshop Friday before smashing a glass display case, grabbing about $8,000 worth of jewelry and bolting, authorities reported.

The robbery in the 1100 block of East Washington Avenue in Escondido happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to police.

The bandit — who held a piece of white cloth over his face and did not speak during the crime — was described as a roughly 5-foot-3-inch man clad in blue pants and a long-sleeve orange shirt, Lt. Ed Bennett said.

The robber fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers searched the neighborhood with help from a sheriff’s helicopter crew but did not find the thief.

A surveillance camera captured images of the robber, Bennett said.