SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Police Department's SWAT team geared up Friday to show off some of their newest equipment ahead of their fundraiser.

Watch the video above to see the SWAT team members and FOX 5's Chrissy Russo rappel down the FOX 5 studio and their new robot in action.

Citizens for SWAT will host the 14th annual charity golf tournament and dinner on October 18 in Poway.