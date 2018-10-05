San Diego diocese meetings on sex-abuse scandal continue to reach capacity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friday evening, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego reached the halfway mark in a series of listening sessions designed to discuss sexual abuse within the church.

Friday's session was held at St. Charles Parish in Imperial Beach and for the fourth time this week, the session reach capacity. People arrived as least an hour early hoping to snag a seat, but again many were turned away.

"This is a learning experience for the coordinators, the organizers. So if we were not able to do it tonight, we are looking forward to another one," said Teresita Charfauros.

While some like Charfauros were understanding, many left disappointed and wondering if these meetings would eventually be moved to larger venues.

"We’ve learned we have to build bigger halls because the capacity which we thought was going to be adequate has not been adequate," said Bishop Robert McElroy.

For now church leaders say no extra sessions have been added to the schedule, but the final two may incorporate a viewing area for people who can’t actually get into the venue itself to watch and listen on a big screen.

There are still four listening sessions left. The next will be Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s in El Centro.