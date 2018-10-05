Preliminary hearing set for woman accused of robbing Hillcrest bank

SAN DIEGO — A woman accused of using a demand note to hold up a Hillcrest bank in April is scheduled to appear at the downtown courthouse Friday for a preliminary hearing that will determine if she’ll stand trial.

Marta Cristina Aspeyita, who is charged with robbery, was arrested shortly after the heist at the Wells Fargo bank branch on Cleveland Avenue on April 26.

San Diego police said Aspeyita walked into the bank around 5:25 p.m. and handed a teller a demand note. The teller felt threatened by the lengthy note, which made references to the ISIS terrorist organization, and gave the suspect $500, a prosecutor said at the defendant’s arraignment.

A responding officer heard dispatchers describe the robber’s appearance and spotted a homeless woman close to the bank who matched that description, police said.

Aspeyita, 33, was later positively identified by the bank teller, and the stolen cash was recovered, police said.

After the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide whether enough evidence was presented for the defendant to stand trial.