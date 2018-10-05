Motorcyclist killed in solo crash into telephone pole

LA MESA, Calif. — A motorcyclist speeding down a La Mesa street struck a telephone pole, killing himself, police said.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Nagel Street, just north of Grossmont Center, said La Mesa police Lt. Brian Stoney.

A 56-year-old man was riding a 2012 BMW motorcycle southbound on Nagel Street when he lost control, swerved across the opposite lane and struck a telephone pole on the east curb, Stoney said.

Witnesses told police the man was speeding and appeared not to be an experienced rider.

When officers arrived, they found the rider had been ejected onto the roadway and was not breathing, Stoney said.

Despite life-saving efforts by bystanders and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital, Stoney said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Detectives from the La Mesa Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the crash.