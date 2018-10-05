LaCroix lawsuit alleges drink not ‘all natural,’ contains cockroach insecticide

PHILADELPHIA – A lawsuit was filed alleging the popular sparkling water LaCroix falsely claims the drink is “100% natural.”

A class action lawsuit was filed against LaCroix’s parent company alleging cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients are used in the drink, which is advertised as “all natural,” KYW-TV reported.

CBS Philly reported Thursday a lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lenora Rice, claimed testing revealed that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool. It also stated the parent company National Beverage was aware of the synthetic chemicals and was “intentionally misleading consumers.”

The company denied the allegations stating the lawsuit was filed “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.”

The lawsuit seeks to stop the beverage company from promoting LaCroix as natural and award damages to customers who bought the drink under the assumption it contained “all natural” ingredients.

The plaintiff’s lawyers said individuals who purchased LaCroix and want to be added to their list to call 773-831-8000.