Family of Junior Seau settles with NFL in wrongful death lawsuit

SAN DIEGO – The family of Chargers great and Hall of Famer Junior Seau has reached a confidential settlement with the National Football League in the star’s suicide six years ago.

On Friday, the former linebacker’s family filed notice in federal court that it was dismissing the case against the NFL, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Seau, 42 and an Oceanside native, had played 20 seasons in the league — 13 of them with the Chargers — before retiring from the game in 2009.

In May 2012, he shot himself in the chest in his beachfront Oceanside home.

A postmortem study of Seau’s brain showed that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Commonly referred to as CTE, it is a degenerative brain condition that has been attributed to repeated concussions.

