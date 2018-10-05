Crews replace ruptured water main in North Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Public utility crews continued work Friday on replacing a water main that ruptured in North Park, flooding streets and homes.

The 24-inch water break broke at 7:05 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Idaho Street and Polk Avenue, located next to North Park Community Park, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

Still a muddy mess in North Park following that water main break yesterday morning. Crews continue cleanup - new pipe has been installed. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/bMCzliyEI5 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) October 5, 2018

Overnight, crews replaced the water main that was originally installed in the 1940s and were expected repair and clean up the streets Friday.

There was no immediate estimate on when repairs would be completed.

SkyFOX video showed water flowing down Oregon, Utah and Idaho streets.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews shut off power to four apartment complexes near Idaho Street as a safety precaution at the request of the San Diego Fire-Rescue department, SDG&E spokesman Joe Britton said.

Students at ALBA Community Day School, located at the corner of Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue, were evacuated from campus Thursday and the school was closed for the day, said Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for San Diego Unified School District. The principal told FOX 5 Thursday that the school would reopen for Friday.