73-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday with injuries to her arms, head and legs suffered in a hit-and-run crash in the Linda Vista area of San Diego.

Police attempted to stop an Infinity G37 for traffic violations about 10 p.m. Thursday, but the driver failed to stop and officers engaged in a short pursuit, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The Infinity was traveling southbound on Ulric Street and ran a red light at Tait Street and hit an Acura RDX SUV that was turning onto westbound Tait Street from Ulric Street, Heims said.

The woman driving the Acura was transported to a hospital with non- life threatening injuries to her arms, head and legs, he said.

The driver of the Infinity fled the scene.