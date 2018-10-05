3-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized as a trauma patient Friday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in the Allied Gardens area.

FOX 5 learned the incident happened at a preschool. The boy was playing by the fence on the edge of a canyon and a small rattlesnake slipped through the fence, the preschool director said.

Dispatchers received reports of the bite about 9:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Easton Court, located off Waring Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The boy was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital and animal control was contacted to get the rattlesnake, Munoz said.