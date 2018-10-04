‘Suge’ Knight gets 28 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Thursday to nearly three decades in prison for killing a man during a 2015 hit-and-run.

A judge gave the Death Row Records co-founder a 28-year prison sentence.

Knight struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading no contest to running over and killing 55-year-old businessman Terry Carter and capping a dramatic, protracted legal saga.

The hit-and-run, which authorities say followed a dispute on the set of a commercial for the film “Straight Outta Compton,” was captured by a surveillance camera at Tam’s Burgers on Jan. 29, 2015, Los Angeles Times reported. The video from the Compton burger stand shows Knight backing his pickup truck over one man, Cle “Bone” Sloan, who survived, pulling forward and driving over Sloan again, and then fatally striking Carter before driving off.

The former music mogul was out on bail in connection with a 2014 robbery case at the time. He turned himself into authorities the next day. He originally pleaded not guilty, saying he’d acted in self-defense.

