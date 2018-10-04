Republicans voice confidence after viewing Kavanaugh FBI report

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh’s chances of reaching the Supreme Court appeared to get a significant boost Thursday as key Republican senators reacted positively to the results of a new FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

The White House and Senate Republican leaders swiftly moved to build momentum behind President Donald Trump’s pick after senators got the chance to view the supplemental FBI background check. The inquiry was re-opened after a contentious Judiciary Committee hearing last week in which Christine Blasey Ford publicly alleged Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were high schoolers in the 1980s.

There were early indications that the results of the inquiry could provide several wavering Republicans senators with the political cover they need to support Kavanaugh, even though they faced intense pressure in the shifting politics of the #MeToo era to lend Ford’s allegation more credibility. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations against him.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who Kavanaugh’s critics hope could be persuaded to break with her party, did not say how she would vote. But she said: “It appears to be a very thorough investigation.” Collins is torn between backing the nominee of her own party and siding with voters who see Ford as an emblem for women who have long fought for allegations they made against powerful men to be heard.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who worked last week to force the FBI probe, told CNN that “we’ve seen no additional corroborating information” regarding the allegations. Another key Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, has yet to comment — though she has an independent streak and is not a guaranteed vote for her party.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, one of two Democrats fighting for re-election in states where Trump won big in 2016, had been seen as a potential vote for Kavanaugh but announced Thursday she would oppose him. She cited concerns about his past conduct and his temperament following his fiery performance before the Judiciary Committee last week.

Another Democrat in a similarly tough political position, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has yet to say how he will vote and plans to read the report for himself at 1 p.m. PT.

Democratic Party leaders, who lack the votes to thwart Kavanaugh’s nomination without Republican defections, criticized the FBI probe.

“It looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, told reporters.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer disputed the notion that the FBI had conducted a thorough investigation and demanded its details be made public.

“Why shouldn’t all of America see the facts?” Schumer asked.

Ford’s lawyers wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray to complain that the bureau did not interview Ford or witnesses who had information on her allegations.

“The ‘investigation’ conducted over the past five days is a stain on the process, on the FBI and on our American ideal of justice,” read the letter from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich.

McConnell seizes the moment

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only lose one of his senators and still confirm Kavanaugh — but quickly took to the Senate floor once senators began viewing the report to build a head of steam behind the judge.

“The facts do not support the allegations levied at Judge Kavanaugh’s character. Instead, many of the facts actually support Judge Kavanaugh’s strong unequivocal denial,” McConnell said.

The FBI, however, is not tasked with drawing conclusions, and only provided the White House with summaries of the interviews it conducted. The report is not being released to the public and senators were only allowed to view the single copy in a secure room in the US Capitol.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley accused Democrats of constantly “moving the goalposts” and also indicated that he thought the confirmation process was back on track.

“I have a real good feeling,” he said. “I feel because there was no corroboration of allegations, there’s really nothing new to talk to you about,” he told reporters.

There were unconventional scenes inside the secure room in the Capitol where senators were examining the report. Committee staff were reading the single copy to senators while individual interviews were passed around on paper.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before… This is unusual circumstances calling for kind of [an] unusual process,” Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said.

Elsewhere in Washington, protesters chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go” at a rally called to oppose the nomination.

Unpredictable process

While Thursday’s events appeared to help Kavanaugh, the confirmation process has been so unpredictable that it would be almost surprising if there is not another twist in the next few days.

The showdown has revealed the gaping divide in America between conservatives and liberals who saw the events surrounding the confirmation struggle in exactly opposite ways. The long-term impact of US politics and society of Ford’s testimony, Trump’s public attacks on her and the politicizing of the court will take months to play out.

The week since Kavanaugh and Ford testified before the Judiciary Committee has heightened tensions and mistrust between Democrats and Republicans over the nomination, which can cement a decades-long conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Trump believes that confirming Kavanaugh under such circumstances could boost Republican turnout in the midterm elections, but it also seems certain to further alienate women voters in the #MeToo era in a way that could help Democrats.

“The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”