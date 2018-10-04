× Police investigate series of gropings at UCSD coffee shop

SAN DIEGO — Two women told police that a man touched them inappropriately at a Starbucks on UC San Diego’s campus earlier this week, and investigators now believe the incidents were tied to a series of gropings at the same shop.

Police say the women reported the gropings shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday Oct. 1 at the coffee shop in the university’s Price Center. One of the victims described the man grabbing her buttocks over her clothes.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 40 years old and somewhere between 5’10” and 6-feet tall. They believe the man weighs about 200 pounds and has short black and gray hair.

Surveillance video at the store appeared to show similar gropings that were never reported to the police, so investigators are considering the unwelcome touching an “ongoing series.”

Anyone with information about the incidents was urged to contact UCSD Police atr 858-534-4357 or send an email to detective@ucsd.edu.