Motorcyclist dies in crash with telephone pole

LA MESA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he crashed into a telephone pole in La Mesa.

Just before 7 p.m., a 56-year-old man was riding a 2012 BMW motorcycle southbound in the 5800 block of Nagel Street when he lost control and collided with a telephone pole on the curb, according to La Mesa police.

“The rider of the motorcycle had been ejected and was lying in the roadway,” Lt. Brian Stoney said.

Bystanders and police tried to save the man’s life before he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision. According to witnesses, speed and motorcycle riding experience appears to be a factor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.