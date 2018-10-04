Mira Mesa football game canceled due to hazing allegations

SAN DIEGO – A Mira Mesa junior varsity football game was canceled Thursday after allegations of hazing surfaced, according to the school’s principal.

Mira Mesa High School principal Jeff Sabins sent two letters to parents Wednesday evening to notify them of the hazing investigation and the cancelation of practice and Thursday’s game scheduled to take place at University City High School.

“At Mira Mesa High School, our first priority is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students. We also believe in communicating openly with our families about things that impact our campus. I have just learned about an alleged incident involving several of our JV football players. While I cannot disclose details associated with this alleged incident due to privacy laws, I can tell you that appropriate district protocol is being followed,” Sabins stated.

Sabins directed football staff to increase off-field supervision of the team members.

School officials will meet with football families to review their policies and reassure them of their mission to keep students safe on and off the field. The forum will be hosted at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Media Center.