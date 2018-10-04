Man stabbed in Oceanside park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man who was stabbed at an Oceanside park was hospitalized Thursday but was expected to survive the attack, police said.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday of an assault at John Landes Park at the corner of Lewis Street and Cedar Road in Oceanside’s Tri-City area, Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Novak said.

Paramedics transported the victim by ambulance to a hospital, where he was then airlifted to a trauma center, Novak said. The victim was stabbed twice in the back, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Oceanside detectives were investigating the stabbing.