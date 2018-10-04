First fall storm dumps rain in North County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -Southern California will dry off Thursday after two storm systems dropped light rain in San Diego and between one-tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch of rain in northern areas of the county, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

Isolated showers were expected in San Diego County Thursday morning before the storm system heads east Thursday afternoon, NWS forecaster Miguel Miller said.

Moisture from Hurricane Rosa -- now a tropical depression -- brought light rain to the region Monday and Tuesday before a separate low-pressure system brought showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

San Diego received less than one-tenth of an inch of rain over the last three days, Miller said.

The storm dropped one-tenth of an inch of rain in Escondido and Poway and nearly a quarter-inch of rain in Carlsbad over the last three days, Miller said.

The storm emanating from the remnants of Hurricane Rosa brought higher-than-normal surf levels to the coasts Saturday night, but the waves returned to normal by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches and inland, 72 to 77 in the western valleys, 68 to 73 near the foothills, 63 to 71 in the mountains and 84 to 89 in the deserts.

When the system moves out of the region, it will clear up making for a beautiful afternoon, FOX 5 weather expert Brad Wills said.