Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old bicyclist lying unconscious in the road

EL CAJON, Calif. — A car sped off after hitting a 9-year-old boy riding a bike in the East County Thursday morning, leaving the child lying unconscious in the street.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on West Main Street and Sunshine Avenue in El Cajon, according to police. Officers found the boy lying unconscious in the road suffering from serious head injuries and rushed him to the hospital.

Witnesses said the eastbound motorist apparently ran a red light and drove directly into the path of the child as he pedaled to the north, Lt. Stephen Kirk said.

The car, described by police as a dark blue Honda four-door, sped off to the east on West Main Street. Officers said they believe the driver is a woman, but did not release any further description.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call El Cajon police at (619) 579-3311.