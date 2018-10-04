× Chula Vista residents get a chance to shape new Bayfront parks

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista is asking residents to weigh in on the features of two new parks that will be developed for the massive Bayfront Project due for 2021.

Residents can visit this link to fill out a survey on the parks, Harbor Park and Streetwater Park. The city says the spaces will offer different options based on their size and location:

“Harbor Park will provide signature amenities, recreational opportunities and programming in its much larger available acreage. Sweetwater Park will connect visitors with the bayfront’s ecology and provide environmental educational opportunities and family/child-oriented recreational exploration.”

The Bayfront Project as a whole covers 553 acres, with plans for a hotel and convention center, retail space, and 250 acres of wildlife habitat, parks, trails and bike paths.

We need #ChulaVista residents to provide input on the #portofsandiego Bayfront Project's two future parks! Harbor Park and Sweetwater Park are being planned now. Provide what you would like to see in both parks in the online survey by Oct. 26. Read more: https://t.co/5EcDJlYGOP pic.twitter.com/AukSTYo8kz — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) October 4, 2018