Medical professionals compete to save lives at local state park

SAN DIEGO -- Doctors and medical students from around the country practiced life-saving skills at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park on Thursday, using cutting edge technology.

The EMRA MedWAR race is a challenging, 14-mile race that includes treating wounded "patients" along the route. The Emergency Medicine Residents' Association hosted this year's race.

Twelve teams used a map and compass to navigate to different stations that simulated medical emergencies, such as a bee sting, a snake bike, an avalanche or a water rescue.

This year, the competition used a sophisticated robotic simulator that can blink, talk and breathe as a real-life patient would. The tablet-controlled robot, named "Trauma HAL," simulated symptoms of a bee sting, including a swollen tongue, wheezing and a slowed pulse.

The competitors used real equipment to "treat" the robot, designed to look like a five-year-old boy.

The robot can also simulate the symptoms of a snake bite. “Time is tissue when it comes to snake bites," explained toxicologist Dr. Alexander Garrard. "That venom is sort of chewing at the tissue."

Only about 8,000 people are attacked by venomous snakes each year, experts say, but they do occur in San Diego County. In August, a woman was airlifted from Torrey Pines State Preserve after being bit by a rattle snake.

MedWAR organizers said that is why it's important for doctors to train in environments like the outdoors, where medical supplies are limited and the clock is ticking.

“Emergencies do happen routinely," said James Archetto, Vice President of Gaumard Scientific. "Kids get stung by bees wherever they are and people get bitten by snakes. It’s important that these emergency medicine residents know how to care for these patients in an instant.”