Streets flooded, people ‘trapped’ in apartment after water main breaks in North Park

SAN DIEGO - People were trapped inside their homes in North Park due to a major water main break Thursday morning, according to witnesses.

A 24-inch transmission water main broke at Idaho Street and Polk Avenue, not far from the iconic water tower, around 7 a.m. causing water the flow through the streets. As of 9:15 a.m. the water was still flowing.

A woman told FOX 5 she and her neighbors could not initially get out of their homes on Oregon Street as water was rushing down the road. Many other residents told similar stories saying several inches of water were in their homes, garages and yards.

The transmission line was not connected to water meters, therefore none of the residents are without water, according to Arian Collins, city spokesman. Some customers will experience low water pressure.

Public utility crews will be working to repair the line and streets through Thursday night, Collins said. Eighteen people were in need of finding temporary housing.

The water stopped rushing from broken main around 9:30 a.m.

City of San Diego's Water Department said their crews are in the area investigating.

Residents sent pictures and videos of the water flowing in the streets and damaging vehicles.

This story is developing...