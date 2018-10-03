Where to celebrate National Taco Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – People all over the country will be heading to their favorite Mexican restaurants to celebrate National Taco Day Thursday.

As many San Diego restaurants gear up for their own festivities to commemorate the foodie holiday, PACIFIC magazine released the results of their “top five tacos” in the county:

Adobada, Tacos el Gordo – Otay Mesa: 3265 Palm Avenue

Fish Taco, TJ Oyster Bar – Bonita: 4646 Bonita Road

Ribeye Taco, LOLA 55 – East Village: 1290 F Street

Chile Relleno Taco, City Tacos – North Park: 3028 University Avenue

Barrio Taco, ¡Salud! – Barrio Logan: 2196 Logan Avenue

Here are some deals you can get on the most famous food holiday:

Chronic Tacos has an element of surprise to National Taco Day freebie. On October 4, stop by a location from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with their free taco secret code word, that was announced on social media October 3.

Cold Stone Creamery is doing ice cream waffle tacos, posted on their Twitter account.

Del Taco: Buy one shredded beef soft taco and get one free. Must have a digital coupon online

El Pollo Loco: Get a free chicken taco al carbon when any regularly priced food or beverage item is purchased.. Must have a digital coupon online. Don’t forget to enter a contest to win tacos for a year.

Green Leaf’s: Get a coupon for a free Baja street taco when you sign up at online. No purchase required.

On the Border: This full-service Mexican restaurant is serving endless tacos for $8.99 Thursday. Mix-and-match chicken tinga and ground beef tacos, served with rice, beans and chips.

Puesto: Follow Puesto on Instagram (@eatpuesto) and mention the National Taco Day special to your server to receive a free taco of the month, which in October is a roasted squash one with braised greens in mojo de ajo, queso enchilado, warm squash salsa, pepitas and cilantro. Also this month, Puesto will donate $1 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for every Frozen Horchata ordered.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Receive a free original fish taco with any beverage purchase Thursday. Show digital coupon from Rubio’s.

Taco Bell: For $5, customers can buy a National Taco Day Gift Set that includes four hard-shell tacos: Crunchy, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos.

🌮#NationalTacoDay🌮 1 DAY ONLY – Oct. 4! Get a FREE #TACO w/ $5 purchase when you show this post at any Sombrero on 10/4. Plus #EnterToWin #Tacos for a year. T&C: Limit 1 offer & 1 transaction per person. No cash value. https://t.co/eeWWyNMO2M for official rules. #SombreroFix pic.twitter.com/8fvdTWIGgM — Sombrero Mexican (@SombreroMexican) September 27, 2018

Today is #NationalTacoDay Eve! Get into the holiday spirit by watching the classic tale of "Glen and the Magic Taco." pic.twitter.com/ZSbV8utaMO — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2018