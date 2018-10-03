× The Sisters Brothers

My wife mentioned a scene in this movie she liked, and it was one I found interesting, too. It was in darkness, and a shoot-out occurs. All we see is the fire from the guns, and the sounds of guns firing and richotting bullets. Now, there were a handful of scenes that I liked and hadn’t seen in a Western before. The problem is that there are long stretches that are boring and you quickly stop caring about the characters. That’s a shame, because it’s a cast I love.

There’s Jake Gyllenhaal as John Morris, who is being hunted down by Eli and Charlie Sisters (John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix). That’s because Morris has taken Hermann, the bounty they were paid to torture and kill. Hermann is played by Riz Ahmed, who was a perfect co-star with Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler.

Hermann claims to have an alchemic compound that makes it easy to spot gold in rivers, meaning they’ll have a leg up on the others during the Gold Rush.

From the commercials for this movie (and the dumb title), you’d think this is going to be a light comedy. It’s actually rather dark. Now, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few comedic moments. It’s just tonally uneven, and the pacing at times is so slow. It was two hours that felt like four, and I fell asleep twice during it.

It’s a shame, because Reilly is amazing in this part. I’ve always loved his work — whether it’s in a wacky comedy with Will Ferrell (I hate to admit how much I love Step Brothers), singing in Chicago (I hate to admit I bought the soundtrack), or in the criminally underseen Criminal as a con man. This guy just delivers the goods. He’s a hired gun in this that is troubled with his brother — who is often drunk and unpredictable, and often treats him horribly. Just his facial expressions alone are great. He shows such vulnerability.

As usual with westerns, the cinematography is great (Benoit Debie can be thanked for that). The landscapes are shot beautifully.

Trans-actress Rebecca Root is interesting as Mayfield, but the scene with her and the Sisters is just gratuitous and doesn’t go anywhere.

They also wasted the talented Rutger Hauer, who plays The Commodore. I think they should’ve cast Lionel Richie. I mean, if they’re attempt at humor is a title like “The Sisters Brothers” why not? Anyway, he’s the rich guy who hired the brothers. And then hired others to kill the brothers.

This year, I’ve seen so many horses getting brutalized. Obviously, the worst horse death was Thoroughbreds, but this had horses on fire after one big shoot-out. Perhaps it was a little tougher to take after the recent fires we had here in which that actually happened.

I’m always surprised when filmmakers want us to sympathize with bad people.

This film becomes a…western style road trip picture with pseudo-psychological take on bickering siblings and questioning life choices. At one point, when Reilly talks about them retiring from this life and opening up a store….Phoenix makes fun of him and taunts that idea. I was wishing the director of this would’ve taken up that idea before making this boring picture.

1 ½ stars out of 5.