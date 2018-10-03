San Diego receives $1M in federal water grant

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Tuesday announced $1 million in water and energy efficiency grants for San Diego, as part of $26.5 million in total grants awarded.

“President Trump is dedicated to better water infrastructure for communities and farmers, and adequate and safe water supplies are fundamental to the health, economy and security of the country,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said. “WaterSMART water and energy efficiency grants enable Interior, states, tribes and local entities to work together to take action to increase water supply.”

The city of San Diego will receive $1 million for a $67.6 million advanced metering system that will replace 270,000 residential, commercial and industrial meters. The project is expected to save 25,232 acre-feet of water annually.

The Department of the Interior’s water and energy efficiency grants focus on projects that conserve and use water more efficiently. Projects may also lessen the risk of future water conflicts and provide other benefits that contribute to water supply reliability.

A complete list of projects can be found online. Projects were selected through a competitive process and must provide at least 50-percent cost sharing.