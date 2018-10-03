Robber escapes after shooting victim with pellet gun in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Deputies are searching for the person who shot a victim with a pellet gun during a strong-arm robbery in El Cajon Wednesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The victim had been walking on the 300 block of East Bradley Avenue, near State Route 67 and two mobile home parks, when they were confronted and shot.

Officials did not immediately release details about the victim’s injuries or what they had stolen from them.

Deputies were still searching for the suspect shortly before 3 p.m.

