Pacific Beach woman sexually assaulted after man climbs through window

SAN DIEGO – Police issued a warning Wednesday after a man climbed through a bedroom window and sexually assaulted a woman in Pacific Beach.

A bald, white man in his 40s entered a home on the 900 block of Chalcedony Street around 1:45 a.m. Monday, San Diego police said. A 28-year-old woman was sleeping when the man came through the window and assaulted her.

When confronted, the man left the home in an unknown direction, investigators said.

Anyone with information about should contact SDPD Detective D. Garren at 619-531-2210 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.