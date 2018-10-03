Metal beam falls on worker in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A worker was hospitalized Wednesday after a metal beam fell at a structural steel company in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The industrial accident happened at West Coast Iron at 9302 Jamacha Road around 10:20 a.m., according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department official.

Coworkers were performing CPR on the injured person until emergency crews arrived, authorities said. The person was taken to a hospital with an unknown condition.

OSHA was investigating the incident.