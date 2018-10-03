Local Marine suspected in murder-suicide at Houston hotel

HOUSTON — Police believe a San Diego-based Marine was responsible for a murder-suicide at a Houston hotel Wednesday morning.

The fatal shooting happened around midnight at the Red Roof Inn in West Houston, FOX 5 broadcast partner KIAH reports.

When officers arrived, a security guard told them that a 4-year-old boy walked into the lobby and told him a man had shot his mother. The security guard found the door of the room open, but did not hear anyone and decided to call 911, police said.

Officers found the 4-year-old’s mother and a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to police. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the station reports.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Marine was based in San Diego:

“We are aware of a serious incident that occurred overnight in Houston, involving a Marine currently assigned to duty in San Diego,” Capt. Martin Harris, director of communications for the U.S. Marine Corps Western Recruiting Region, told the newspaper in an email. “Our primary concern is the privacy and support of families involved.”

The Houston Police Department had previously received a warning from California Marine Corps police referring to one of their service members acting erratically and posting disturbing material to social media, the Chronicle reports. Officers were told the man was in Houston and would likely be with a woman and a 4-year-old, but police were unable to contact the Marine before the attack.

Officials are still investigating the events that led up to the deadly shooting.

The suicide crisis hotline can be reached by calling 888-724-7240 or visiting www.up2sd.org