‘Hocus Pocus’ returns to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary – just in time for Halloween

SAN DIEGO — This year is the 25th anniversary of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” To celebrate, AMC is bringing the film back to select theaters later this month.

The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run amok in Salem, Mass.

Tickets will be only $5. The movie will run from Oct. 26 through Halloween.

The following theaters in San Diego County are scheduled to show the movie:

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC Palm Promenade 24

For a complete list of theaters showing the film, click here.