Dive team pulls submerged car from Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A dive team Wednesday afternoon helped tow a submerged car from Mission Bay.

A driver and a passenger were in a Subaru on a boat ramp at Ski Beach near when the car slipped into the water, San Diego Police Sgt. Cory Mapston said.

“They were posing their car for some photographs right at the water line of the ramp,” Mapston said.

The two people were able to get out of the car and safely swim to shore.

Two men from a San Diego lifeguard dive team pull the car out.

No alcohol or drugs were involved.