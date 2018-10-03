Deputy headed for trial on new set of on-duty assault charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Richard Fischer, the sheriff's deputy accused of groping and sexually assaulting more than a dozen women he encountered while on duty, will go to trial for an added set of charges after several days of new testimony from his accusers.

Fischer already had a preliminary hearing earlier this year on charges involving 13 women, but prosecutors in August added the five new charges involving three more alleged victims. A judge said in a preliminary hearing Wednesday that there was enough evidence for a trial on the additional claims, setting the arraignment for Oct. 25.

Fischer, 32, first surrendered to authorities in February after allegations surfaced months earlier that he had allegedly groped or fondled 13 women. He was charged with sexual battery, assault and battery by an officer, and false imprisonment.

Deputy District Attorney Annette Irving told Judge Daniel Goldstein at the end of a five-day preliminary hearing on the original charges earlier this year that Fischer "preyed" upon the alleged victims while on duty and in full uniform, mostly late at night.

Fischer faces more than 25 years behind bars if convicted of all charges.