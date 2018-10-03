Chance of rain, thunderstorms forecasted for this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A low-pressure system sweeping through Southern California could bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

As moisture from Hurricane Rosa - now a tropical depression - leaves the region and the storm system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday morning and remain through Thursday morning.

There’s a roughly 35 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 65 percent chance in the afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologists said the storm will drop over a quarter-inch of rain in mountain areas and less than one-tenth of an inch in desert areas.

San Diego is expected to receive around one-tenth of an inch of rain and coastal areas are expected to get over one-tenth of an inch.