1 officer killed, 4 others injured in South Carolina shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Florence County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office deputies and two city officers were shot Wednesday, chief deputy Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

One of the five officers has died, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said, according to CNN affiliate WBTW.

The extent of the others’ injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect is in custody, the county said.

The scene of the shooting in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road remains a crime scene, the county emergency management said.

