Woman in hockey mask robs gas station

SAN DIEGO — A woman wearing a hockey mask and wielding a gun robbed an Emerald Hills gas station Tuesday afternoon.

The thief entered the Valero station in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

“The cashier was assisting a customer at that time and had the register open,” Officer Sarah Foster said. “The (robber) brandished the gun, walked up to the counter and reached into the open register, taking an unknown amount of money.”

The thief fled the area in a white car believed to be a late-model Toyota Corolla. No description of the perpetrator was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.