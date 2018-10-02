Win tickets to see Dierks Bentley at Mattress Firm Amphitheater!
-
FOX 5 Dierks Bentley Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
Family finds dog wandering in mountains nearly 3 weeks after it ran from fatal accident
-
MoviePass introduces surge pricing
-
Pope says ‘outrage’ justified over Irish Church abuse
-
Video: Man fires gun into air before being shot by deputy at Del Mar Fairgrounds
-
-
Top 20 cities with the worst drivers
-
Your guide to Halloween events in San Diego
-
Construction worker keeps $245 million lottery win a secret for weeks
-
Ice Cube responds to Del Mar Fairgrounds shooting
-
Workers in care of dying stroke victim accused of making Snapchat video titled ‘The End’
-
-
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
-
FOX 5 Tchaikovsky Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
Miramar Air Show takes flight