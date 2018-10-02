× Taylor Swift to give first awards show performance in nearly 3 years

LOS ANGELES– Taylor Swift will open the American Music Awards marking her first awards show performance in nearly 3 years, it was announced Tuesday.

.@taylorswift13 will OPEN the #AMAs with her first awards show performance in almost 3 YEARS… …and she's performing "I Did Something Bad." ONE WEEK at 8/7c on ABC. #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/qi4Dq9V7RT — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 2, 2018

Swift’s last awards show performance was in February 2016 at the 58th Grammy Awards, where she took home Album of the Year.

The American Music Awards also shared on Twitter that swift will perform “I Did Something Bad.” The song appears on her latest album “Reputation,” that also includes hits “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?”

The performance comes in the midst of Swift wrapping up her “Reputation” tour. The tour concludes November 21 in Tokyo.

Cardi B, Halsey, Khalid, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa are also set to perform at this year’s AMAs.

Swift received numerous nominations, including artist of the year against Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Drake and Ed Sheeran.

Along with competing for artist of the year, Swift also scored nominations for Tour of the Year and Favorite Album.

The show is scheduled on October 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.