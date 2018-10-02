Ruptured water main leaves elementary school, multiple businesses without water

SAN DIEGO — A ruptured 12-inch water main left affected businesses and an elementary school Tuesday in the Southcrest area.

The break was reported around 6:20 a.m. on National Avenue near 36th Street, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

Utility crews arrived shortly before 7:30 a.m. and shut off the leak, Collins said. It was not immediately known how long it would take to make the repairs.

The leak left several nearby businesses and Emerson-Bandini Elementary School without water service, Collins said.

The city notified the school of a 12-hour water service outage and school officials arranged for bottled water, portable restrooms and hand- washing stations to be brought to the school, San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said, adding that classes were not disrupted by the outage.

San Diego police closed eastbound National Avenue between 35th and 36th streets due to the break, public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.