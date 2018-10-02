Most popular names drivers give their cars

SAN DIEGO – Does your car have a name?

October 2nd is National “Name Your Car Day” and in honor of this random day, Cars.com released some facts about car names.

New research found 53 percent of American drivers who name their cars give them a name that starts with the letter “B,” Cars.com reported. Of the people who named their vehicles, 70 percent were men and “Baby” topped the list.

Top 10 Most Popular Car Names:

1. Baby

2. Betsy

3. Ruby

4. Betty

5. Beast

6. Max

7. Bertha

8. Pearl

9. Frank

10. Christine

Of those surveyed who name their vehicle, 40 percent were sedan owners, followed by 27 percent SUV/crossover owners, WSPA reported. Minivan drivers were least likely to name their vehicle.