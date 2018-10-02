Man tried to buy 8-year-old from her mother at Walmart, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man tried to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Florida Walmart for $200,000, police said.

Hellmuth Kolb, 81, is charged with false imprisonment and battery, according to WESH-TV.

Police said Kolb sat down on a bench at a Walmart in Port Orange Friday, then tried to grab and kiss the girl. He then allegedly tried to buy the 8-year-old three different times, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The mother, who later told police that Kolb made her “extremely uncomfortable,” immediately took her daughter out of the store and called police.

Kolb fled the Walmart, but police used the store’s security video and credit card records to find him. He was booked at the Volusia County Jail on Saturday.

Police said there are other reports of similar incidents and investigators are looking into other cases in Port Orange and Daytona Beach.