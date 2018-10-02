KPBS manager seeks restraining order against coworker after altercation

SAN DIEGO – An employee at KPBS, the San Diego member station for the national Public Broadcasting System, sought a temporary restraining order against a coworker and his family members — including an appellate court judge — saying he fears for his safety after being attacked at work.

Kevin Schrader, a senior engineering manager, told a Superior Court judge in El Cajon that he was assaulted last month at the KPBS facility on the San Diego State University campus, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The request was filed against longtime KPBS studio technician Donald Benke, his adult son, Peter Benke, and his wife, Judge Patricia D. Benke, an associate justice on the Fourth District Court of Appeal in San Diego.

“This person attacked me and I want to protect my family,” Schrader wrote in his request for the stay-away order, dated Sept. 11. “He is the son of a coworker who attacked me at work.”

Judge Roger W. Krauel granted the order against Peter Benke but declined to approve the restrictions against his parents. The order requires the younger Benke to stay at least 100 yards away from Schrader, as well as his home and workplace.

Donald Benke referred questions to his son’s attorney, who did not return messages seeking comment about the altercation. KPBS spokeswoman Heather Milne Barger said there is little she could say about the incident.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.