Kavanaugh was questioned about anonymous letter alleging he and a friend attacked Oceanside woman

SAN DIEGO — On the eve of last week’s dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, legislative staffers questioned him privately about an anonymous letter purportedly from an Oceanside woman saying Kavanaugh and a friend raped her.

The hand-written letter was sent to the downtown San Diego office of California Sen. Kamala Harris two weeks ago, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Staffers read the two-and-a-half page letter to Kavanaugh and questioned him about it at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, according to a transcript of the telephone interview released on Monday.

The letter was signed “Jane Doe, Oceanside, California.”

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Kavanaugh told his interviewers. “Nothing ever — anything like that, nothing. I mean that. The whole thing’s just a crock, farce, wrong, didn’t happen, not anything close!”

Monday’s release of the interview transcript shows the kinds of information that senators, attorneys and the nominee have been sorting through, some of it behind the scenes, as they assess Kavanaugh’s fitness for the highest court in the land.

