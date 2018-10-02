× Gunman robs 99-cent store

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a 99-cent store Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 12:43 p.m. in the 4700 block of Federal Boulevard in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood.

Police say a man walked into the store, demanded cash and showed a handgun. An employee, thinking the gun was fake, grabbed the gun and tried to wrestle it away.

The suspect then reached into the register and took an unknown amount of cash. He then ran out of the store, jumped into a dark green Chevrolet truck and drove away.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.