Why American’s will get ‘Presidential Alert’ Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – In theory, there is nothing objectionable about the White House’s plan to send a message from President Trump to virtually every cell phone in the country. The message is a test of a warning system — created under President Barack Obama in 2016 — designed to alert the public about national emergencies.

There is no opting out. Most people with a cell phone — turned on and within range of a cell phone tower — will receive a “presidential alert” text at 11:18 a.m. PST on October 3.

As broadcast TV and land-based phone lines become obsolete, our homeland security apparatus needs to keep up with current technology. This test should be seen as a positive step, bringing crisis communications into the wireless era.

So, let’s be clear. The statute that Obama signed into law allows for this national communication only when the event “relate(s) to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster or threat to public safety.” It cannot be used for political purposes. It gives a president the capability to direct the public, should they need guidance or knowledge of an event of such national consequence, just as is tested on televisions with the Emergency Alert System.

If the goal is to honestly assess alert capability, there’s zero need for the term “president” to be used in the roll-out.

Now FEMA and the White House, just days after these surprising pronouncements, want us to have confidence in an objective alert system deployed in a crisis by the very federal agency and White House that has “graded” every single one to date.

The US needs to ensure it can communicate with the population on cellular phones. It is so obvious that, at any other time, it would seem like an essential upgrade for America’s capabilities.