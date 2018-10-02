Family of 5 homeless after City Heights fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A family of five is without a home after a house fire in their City Heights neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of Highland Avenue.

Investigators say the fire started in a bedroom and four people were home at the time.

A resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the damage to the house is estimated at more than $100,000 and are considering it a total loss.

A cause for the fire is still undetermined.

The Red Cross was on scene helping the displaced family with food and a place to stay.