Escondido High disciplining students who spelled racial slur

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A group of students at Escondido High School will be punished for a racist message posted on social media, school officials announced Monday.

A photo surfaced on Instagram Thursday of a group of nine students with lettered t-shirts spelling a racial slur, plainly known as the “n-word.” Escondido High traditionally lets students wear lettered shirts to spell out pre-approved words with their friends for a senior photo, but nothing stops students from spelling out different words after the official photo is taken.

Police investigated the photo as a threat and had extra security at the school’s football game Friday night.

The superintendent and board president of the Escondido Union High School District said the students in the picture will be disciplined.

“While the students involved are being held accountable and disciplinary consequences are occurring, we are using this unfortunate opportunity to teach valuable lessons that will last far beyond a period of punishment.”

The superintendent continued by explaining how the district will move forward with educating their students.

“We have been starkly reminded of the important work we must continue to do and the responsibility we have as a public school district to ensure every campus is a safe and respectful educational environment,” — stated . “EUHSD staff, along with other experts, are working directly with those involved to build their understanding of the fact the words and actions they chose to use are rooted in historical terms speaking directly to oppression and violence against different groups of people. We are also developing plans to bring additional training, dialogue and activities to the broader student body not only at EHS, but also across our district.”