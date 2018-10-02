El Cajon residents identified in fatal crash that split car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Authorities Tuesday identified a man and a woman who were killed in a two-vehicle crash that split one of the cars in half and seriously injured another woman.

The collision of a 1992 Honda sedan and a 2013 Porsche SUV happened about 6:25 a.m. Thursday on Wildcat Canyon Road near Willow Road, just north of El Capitan High School, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The fatally injured victims -- 53-year-old Gregorio David Hernandez and 21-year-old Ashley Olivia Kay, both of El Cajon -- were in the Honda, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Kay was speeding in the Honda traveling southbound on Wildcat Canyon Road when she allowed the sedan to veer right toward the west side of the roadway before turning back to the left and veering directly into the path of the northbound Porsche, according to the CHP and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Porsche collided with the passenger side of the Honda and the force of the impact split the car in half, Garrow said.

Kay and Hernandez were both ejected from the car onto the roadway, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene and Kay was airlifted to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where she died just minutes after arrival, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Porsche driver, a 43-year-old Santee woman, was also transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with major injuries, Garrow said.

Investigators believe all vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, he said.